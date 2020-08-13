Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Project Inclusion Message from Fort McCoy Garrison Commander

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    This video highlights the efforts at Fort McCoy to continue to improve inclusion for all personnel at the installation. Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Michael D. Poss is featured. (U.S. Army Video by Cedar Wolf/Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office.)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2020
    Date Posted: 08.20.2020 13:39
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 764146
    VIRIN: 100813-A-CX732-1002
    Filename: DOD_107952531
    Length: 00:05:05
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Project Inclusion Message from Fort McCoy Garrison Commander, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    video
    Fort McCoy
    Fort McCoy Garrison
    Col. Michael Poss
    Project Inclusion
    inclusion and diversity

