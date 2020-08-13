Project Inclusion Message from Fort McCoy Garrison Commander

This video highlights the efforts at Fort McCoy to continue to improve inclusion for all personnel at the installation. Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Michael D. Poss is featured. (U.S. Army Video by Cedar Wolf/Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office.)
