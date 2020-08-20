Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    102nd Intelligence Wing holds a trifecta of unit leadership changes

    MA, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2020

    Video by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    The 102nd Intelligence Wing welcomed three new unit commanders during a ceremony held on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. Taking command of the 102nd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group is Col. Enrique Dovalo; of the 102nd Operations Support Squadron is Lt. Col. Bethann Crouch; and of the 102nd Intelligence Support Squadron is Maj. Sean Andersen. The 102 ISRG change of command was officiated by 102 IW commander, Col. Sean Riley. The 102 OSS and 102 ISS changes of command were officiated by Col. Enrique Dovalo.

    Date Taken: 08.20.2020
    Date Posted: 08.20.2020 12:41
    This work, 102nd Intelligence Wing holds a trifecta of unit leadership changes, by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

