102nd Intelligence Wing holds a trifecta of unit leadership changes

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/764141" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 102nd Intelligence Wing welcomed three new unit commanders during a ceremony held on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. Taking command of the 102nd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group is Col. Enrique Dovalo; of the 102nd Operations Support Squadron is Lt. Col. Bethann Crouch; and of the 102nd Intelligence Support Squadron is Maj. Sean Andersen. The 102 ISRG change of command was officiated by 102 IW commander, Col. Sean Riley. The 102 OSS and 102 ISS changes of command were officiated by Col. Enrique Dovalo.