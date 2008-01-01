Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Character, Competence, and Commitment

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WEST POINT, NY, UNITED STATES

    12.13.1901

    Video by Chief Warrant Officer Cory Mcdonald 

    The Center for the Army Profession and Leadership

    LTG Lundy talks about all three Army professional certification criteria (character, competence, and commitment) and how they are all interdependent and linked together.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.1901
    Date Posted: 08.20.2020 16:12
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 764132
    VIRIN: 180912-A-TY675-831
    Filename: DOD_107952318
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: WEST POINT, NY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Character, Competence, and Commitment, by CW3 Cory Mcdonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    CAPL
    ALx

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT