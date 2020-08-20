video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



National Radio Day is observed annually on August 20 to honor the technological and historical impacts of the radio. The U.S. military adopted the use of radio auxiliary systems in November 1925, significantly changing the communication capabilities of the military. (U.S. Marine Corps motion imagery by Cpl. Angelo Garavito)