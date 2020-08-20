National Radio Day is observed annually on August 20 to honor the technological and historical impacts of the radio. The U.S. military adopted the use of radio auxiliary systems in November 1925, significantly changing the communication capabilities of the military. (U.S. Marine Corps motion imagery by Cpl. Angelo Garavito)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2020 10:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|764074
|VIRIN:
|082020-M-WO216-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107952155
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|NC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, National Radio Day, by Cpl Angelo Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT