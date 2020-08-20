Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Radio Day

    NC, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2020

    Video by Cpl. Angelo Garavito 

    II MEF Information Group

    National Radio Day is observed annually on August 20 to honor the technological and historical impacts of the radio. The U.S. military adopted the use of radio auxiliary systems in November 1925, significantly changing the communication capabilities of the military. (U.S. Marine Corps motion imagery by Cpl. Angelo Garavito)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2020
    Date Posted: 08.20.2020 10:52
    Category: Video Productions
