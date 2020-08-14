Air Station Cape Cod crew conducts medevac

Air Station Cape Cod MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew successfully completed a medevac of a commercial fishing vessel crewmember off Rhode Island, August 14, 2020. The crewmember was then transferred to Rhode Island Hospital by EMS. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Cape Cod/Released)
Date Taken:
|08.14.2020
Date Posted:
|08.20.2020 09:41
Location:
|BOSTON, MA, US
