    Air Station Cape Cod crew conducts medevac

    BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Amanda Wyrick 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    Air Station Cape Cod MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew successfully completed a medevac of a commercial fishing vessel crewmember off Rhode Island, August 14, 2020. The crewmember was then transferred to Rhode Island Hospital by EMS. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Cape Cod/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2020
    Date Posted: 08.20.2020 09:41
    Category: B-Roll
    This work, Air Station Cape Cod crew conducts medevac, by PO2 Amanda Wyrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

