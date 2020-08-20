Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    15th Air Force activation, AFCENT redesignation ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2020

    Courtesy Video

    15th Air Force Public Affairs

    Ninth Air Force (IX flag) was inactivated, 15th Air Force was activated, and U.S. Air Forces Central Command was redesignated as 9th Air Force(9-ball flag)/Air Forces Central during a virtual ceremony, Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Aug. 20, 2020 (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Tarelle Walker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2020
    Date Posted: 08.20.2020 09:01
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 764061
    VIRIN: 200820-F-KI337-0001
    Filename: DOD_107951999
    Length: 00:16:04
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th Air Force activation, AFCENT redesignation ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    ceremony
    South Carolina
    Shaw AFB
    U.S. Air Forces Central Command
    Shaw Air Force Base
    activation
    9th Air Force
    AFCENT
    Air Forces Central
    USAFCENT
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    inactivation
    virtual
    redesignation
    Ninth Air Force
    9th AF
    Ninth AF
    COVID19
    COVID
    15th Air Force
    15th AF
    Fifteenth Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT