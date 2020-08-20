15th Air Force activation, AFCENT redesignation ceremony

Ninth Air Force (IX flag) was inactivated, 15th Air Force was activated, and U.S. Air Forces Central Command was redesignated as 9th Air Force(9-ball flag)/Air Forces Central during a virtual ceremony, Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Aug. 20, 2020 (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Tarelle Walker)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2020 09:01
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|764061
|VIRIN:
|200820-F-KI337-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107951999
|Length:
|00:16:04
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
