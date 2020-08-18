Spc. Ross Ruder with Foxtrot Company, 1-189th General Support Aviation Battalion, 34th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, gives a shout out to our Minnesota Twins.
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2020 07:16
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|764050
|VIRIN:
|200818-Z-KO357-505
|Filename:
|DOD_107951821
|Length:
|00:00:16
|Location:
|CAMP BUEHRING, KW
|Hometown:
|ANDOVER, MN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Minnesota Twins; Shout out; SPC Ross Ruder, by SGT Sydney Mariette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT