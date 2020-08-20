Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Big Ideas Challenge 2020

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.20.2020

    Video by Cpl. Nickolas Beamish 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    III Marine Expeditionary Force is hosting the Big Ideas Challenge to offer Marines and Sailors the opportunity to influence the future of the Corps. Personnel are encouraged to submit a one-page paper to identify a problem and propose a solution. No topic is off limits. The deadline is September 15th. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nickolas Beamish)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2020
    Date Posted: 08.20.2020 05:23
    Video ID: 764039
    VIRIN: 200819-M-UA901-1001
    Filename: DOD_107951782
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
