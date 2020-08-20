Big Ideas Challenge 2020

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



III Marine Expeditionary Force is hosting the Big Ideas Challenge to offer Marines and Sailors the opportunity to influence the future of the Corps. Personnel are encouraged to submit a one-page paper to identify a problem and propose a solution. No topic is off limits. The deadline is September 15th. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nickolas Beamish)