    Chaplain (Maj.) Mark A. Johnston encourages avoiding biases

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.19.2020

    Video by Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    What is your legacy? Chaplain (Maj.) Mark A. Johnston, 38th Ar Defense Artillery Brigade chaplain, visits Mizu no Sato Village near Miyagase Dam, Japan and challenges viewers to avoid biases and make a positive change in this world by getting to know people before passing judgement. Bridge the gap of indifference through open communication. The Chaplain's Neighborhood series focuses on maintaining resiliency and readiness during difficult times around the world. Please like and share Chaplain Johnston's weekly messages until 'Together We Win.'

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2020
    Date Posted: 08.19.2020 22:59
    Category: Series
    Location: KANAGAWA, JP
