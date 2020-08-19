Chaplain (Maj.) Mark A. Johnston encourages avoiding biases

What is your legacy? Chaplain (Maj.) Mark A. Johnston, 38th Ar Defense Artillery Brigade chaplain, visits Mizu no Sato Village near Miyagase Dam, Japan and challenges viewers to avoid biases and make a positive change in this world by getting to know people before passing judgement. Bridge the gap of indifference through open communication. The Chaplain's Neighborhood series focuses on maintaining resiliency and readiness during difficult times around the world. Please like and share Chaplain Johnston's weekly messages until 'Together We Win.'
