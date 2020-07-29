Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1049th Firefighter Detachment conducts Annual Live Burns 2020

    GREAT FALLS, MT, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2020

    Video by Sgt. David Miller 

    103rd Public Affairs Detachment

    The 1049th Firefighter Detachment conducted Annual Live Burns at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. July 29 to July 30. It's a mandatory annual training for the Detachment as well as a requirement prior to an upcoming deployment for the 1051st Firefighter Tactical Group that falls under the whole detachment.

    must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

