    Republic of Korea Navy ships

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.18.2020

    200818-N-NO842-6001 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 18, 2020) Republic of Korea Navy ships (ROKS) take part in the Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2020. Ten nations, 22 ships, one submarine, and more than 5,300 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from August 17 to 31 at sea around the Hawaiian Islands. RIMPAC is a biennial exercise designed to foster and sustain cooperative relationships, critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. The exercise is a unique training platform designed to enhance interoperability and strategic maritime partnerships. RIMPAC 2020 is the 27th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Republic of Korea Navy courtesy video)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2020
    Date Posted: 08.19.2020 19:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
