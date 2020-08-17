Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RIMPAC 2020

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.17.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Wesley Richardson 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet       

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug.17, 2020) U.S. Navy Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) transits the Pacific Ocean alongside U.S. Navy fleet replenishment oiler USNS Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO 187) with Republic of Korea Navy ship (ROKS) Chungmugong Yi Sun-Sin (DDH 975) and Royal Australian Navy ship HMAS Arunta (FFH 151) during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2020. Ten nations, 22 ships, 1 submarine, and more than 5,300 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from August 17 to 31 at sea around the Hawaiian Islands. RIMPAC is a biennial exercise designed to foster and sustain cooperative relationships, critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. The exercise is a unique training platform designed to enhance interoperability and strategic maritime partnerships. RIMPAC 2020 is the 27th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Wesley Richardson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2020
    Date Posted: 08.19.2020 18:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 763989
    VIRIN: 200818-N-ZW128-2001
    Filename: DOD_107951211
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

