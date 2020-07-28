Marine Musician Opportunities

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/763986" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

US Marine Gunnery Sergeant Ken Ebo, the Musician Placement Director for the 8th Marine Corps District, discusses opportunities for musicians in the Marine Corps as well as his own journey as a Marine musician (US Marine Corps video by Sgt. Anthony Morales).