US Marine Gunnery Sergeant Ken Ebo, the Musician Placement Director for the 8th Marine Corps District, discusses opportunities for musicians in the Marine Corps as well as his own journey as a Marine musician (US Marine Corps video by Sgt. Anthony Morales).
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2020 17:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Length:
|00:12:06
|Location:
|TX, US
This work, Marine Musician Opportunities, by Sgt Anthony Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
