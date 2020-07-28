Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Musician Opportunities

    TX, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2020

    Video by Sgt. Anthony Morales 

    8th Marine Corps District

    US Marine Gunnery Sergeant Ken Ebo, the Musician Placement Director for the 8th Marine Corps District, discusses opportunities for musicians in the Marine Corps as well as his own journey as a Marine musician (US Marine Corps video by Sgt. Anthony Morales).

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Musician Opportunities, by Sgt Anthony Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

