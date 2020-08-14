Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    #WhatIDoForYou: Matt Reisinger

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2020

    Video by Andrew Byrne 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    #WhatIDoForYou: Matt Reisinger, the district's Lower Allegheny Area Lockmaster, shares what he does to supports our mission and the public. Thank you, Matt!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2020
    Date Posted: 08.19.2020 15:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 763984
    VIRIN: 200814-D-XW512-119
    Filename: DOD_107951129
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, #WhatIDoForYou: Matt Reisinger, by Andrew Byrne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Engineers
    U.S.
    USACE
    Pittsburgh
    Corps
    I
    District
    Army
    Lower
    Matthew
    Area
    What
    Do
    You
    For
    Matt
    Of
    Lockmaster
    LRP
    Allegheny
    #WIDFY
    Reisinger

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT