Post Aircraft Crash Data Response / AMC Pheonix Spark Submission
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2020 12:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|763962
|VIRIN:
|200818-F-LD225-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107950755
|Length:
|00:02:47
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Post Aircraft Crash Data Response / AMC Pheonix Spark Submission, by A1C Sean Hetz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT