U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Duncan Collier, human resource advisor, 129th Rescue Wing, offers an innovative solution to increasing the clocking rate of MILPDS in a proposal speech conducted at the Moffett Air National Guard Base, California, August 14, 2020. Chief Collier addressess the proposal to an innovation board at the Defense Innovation Unit at Mountain View, California. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Ray Aquino/released)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2020 11:12
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|763955
|VIRIN:
|200818-Z-FO594-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107950563
|Length:
|00:02:32
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
