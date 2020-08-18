Champions of Equality: Col. Florence Blanchfield

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



As the nation celebrates Women's Equality Day, Aug. 26, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, on Fort Campbell, Kentucky, stands as a lasting tribute to a trailblazer in Army Medicine and public service. The hospital’s namesake, Col. Florence A. Blanchfield, joined the Army during World War I and the influenza pandemic of 1918 that killed an estimated 50 million people around the world. She went on to lead the Army Nurse Corps during World War II, placing nurses in combat zones because she said that is where their care was most needed to save service members’ lives. In return for their dedication, she championed and obtained equal rank, pay and benefits for nurses while helping pave the way for women to follow.



Produced by Fred Holly and Maria Yager