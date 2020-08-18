Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Champions of Equality: Col. Florence Blanchfield

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2020

    Video by Maria Christina Yager 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    As the nation celebrates Women's Equality Day, Aug. 26, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, on Fort Campbell, Kentucky, stands as a lasting tribute to a trailblazer in Army Medicine and public service. The hospital’s namesake, Col. Florence A. Blanchfield, joined the Army during World War I and the influenza pandemic of 1918 that killed an estimated 50 million people around the world. She went on to lead the Army Nurse Corps during World War II, placing nurses in combat zones because she said that is where their care was most needed to save service members’ lives. In return for their dedication, she championed and obtained equal rank, pay and benefits for nurses while helping pave the way for women to follow.

    Produced by Fred Holly and Maria Yager

    Date Taken: 08.18.2020
    Date Posted: 08.19.2020
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Hometown: ORANDA, VA, US
    Hometown: SHEPHERDSTOWN, WV, US
