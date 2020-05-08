This video shows the effort of early identification and survaillence testing of the 319th Medical Group on Grand Forks Air Force Base.
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2020 10:21
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|763952
|VIRIN:
|200805-F-CI246-170
|Filename:
|DOD_107950461
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, COVID-19 Testing Grand Forks AFB, by Amn Ashley Richards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
