    COVID-19 Testing Grand Forks AFB

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2020

    Video by Airman Ashley Richards 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    This video shows the effort of early identification and survaillence testing of the 319th Medical Group on Grand Forks Air Force Base.

    Date Taken: 08.05.2020
    Date Posted: 08.19.2020 10:21
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 763952
    VIRIN: 200805-F-CI246-170
    Filename: DOD_107950461
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID-19 Testing Grand Forks AFB, by Amn Ashley Richards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Safety
    Testing
    PSA
    Grand Forks AFB
    GFAFB
    Coronavirus
    Covid-19

