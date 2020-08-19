Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women’s Equality Day Feature - Sgt. Carolyn Olson

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.19.2020

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    US Army Garrison - Japan

    Aug. 26 is the nation’s annual observance of Women’s Equality Day. And this year we also celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution, which granted women the right to vote. In honor of those celebrations, we wanted to highlight a few women Soldiers whose unique jobs play a crucial role in making Camp Zama a world-class Army installation.
    This week, we’re recognizing Sgt. Carolyn Olson, a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crew chief assigned to the U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan. Olson joined the Army after graduating college and worked in oil and gas field for several years. In this short video, she talks about what drew her to aviation and discussed the reasons why she chose to serve in the Army. #USArmy #ArmyEqualityInclusion #WomensEqualityDay

    Date Taken: 08.19.2020
    Date Posted: 08.19.2020 05:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 763925
    VIRIN: 200819-A-AB123-001
    Filename: DOD_107949981
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Camp Zama
    Crew chief
    Women's Equality Day
    Aviation
    USARJ
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    USAG Japan
    U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan
    USAABJ

