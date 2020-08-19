Aug. 26 is the nation’s annual observance of Women’s Equality Day. And this year we also celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution, which granted women the right to vote. In honor of those celebrations, we wanted to highlight a few women Soldiers whose unique jobs play a crucial role in making Camp Zama a world-class Army installation.
This week, we’re recognizing Sgt. Carolyn Olson, a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crew chief assigned to the U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan. Olson joined the Army after graduating college and worked in oil and gas field for several years. In this short video, she talks about what drew her to aviation and discussed the reasons why she chose to serve in the Army. #USArmy #ArmyEqualityInclusion #WomensEqualityDay
This work, Women’s Equality Day Feature - Sgt. Carolyn Olson, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
