    Rip, Sip, Win

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.14.2020

    Video by Cpl. Carla O 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jacob Meyers and Cpl. In Lee, winners of the Rip, Sip, Ultimate Trip Sweepstakes, receive a $10,000 Exchange shopping spree at the Kadena Exchange on Kadena Air Base, August 8, 2020. Army & Air Force Exchange Services and Subway have partnered to give away $2 million in prizes in honor of the Exchange's 125th anniversary. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Carla Elizabeth O)

