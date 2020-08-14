U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jacob Meyers and Cpl. In Lee, winners of the Rip, Sip, Ultimate Trip Sweepstakes, receive a $10,000 Exchange shopping spree at the Kadena Exchange on Kadena Air Base, August 8, 2020. Army & Air Force Exchange Services and Subway have partnered to give away $2 million in prizes in honor of the Exchange's 125th anniversary. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Carla Elizabeth O)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2020 22:27
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|763918
|VIRIN:
|200814-M-QT612-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107949928
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Rip, Sip, Win, by Cpl Carla O, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT