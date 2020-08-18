Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    30NCR Conducts Change of Command

    GUAM

    08.18.2020

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Matthew White  

    30th Naval Construction Regiment

    SANTA RITA, Guam (Aug. 18, 2020) Capt. Steve Stasick is relieved by Capt. Lance Flood as commander 30th Naval Construction Regiment during a change of command ceremony. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Matthew R. White)

    TAGS

    Guam
    Seabee
    30NCR
    Change of Command

