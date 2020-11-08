Despite all the challenges that came along with the COVID-19 pandemic, Team Fairchild has once again shown their ability to overcome and excel during the RED FLAG-Alaska exercise.
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2020 18:12
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|763901
|VIRIN:
|200811-F-SU234-407
|Filename:
|DOD_107949658
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Team Fairchild Supports RED FLAG-Alaska, by SrA Ryan Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT