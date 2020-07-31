Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    125th STS closed circuit dive training

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Valerie Seelye 

    142nd Wing

    U.S. Air Force 125th STS Airmen from the Portland Air National Guard Base, along with members of joint forces, participated in closed-circuit dive training at Joint Base Lewis McChord, Wash., July 31, 2020, to train with new equipment and conduct recurrency dives for Special Tactics operators. The training was the first time the Air Force has been certified to conduct closed-circuit diving. Note: Names and faces have been left out due to mission requirements.

    Date Taken: 07.31.2020
    Date Posted: 08.18.2020 17:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 763898
    VIRIN: 200731-Z-ON660-0001
    Filename: DOD_107949442
    Length: 00:03:16
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 125th STS closed circuit dive training, by SrA Valerie Seelye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    water
    SOCOM
    JBLM
    training
    24 SOW
    125 STS
    142 WG

