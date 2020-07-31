125th STS closed circuit dive training

U.S. Air Force 125th STS Airmen from the Portland Air National Guard Base, along with members of joint forces, participated in closed-circuit dive training at Joint Base Lewis McChord, Wash., July 31, 2020, to train with new equipment and conduct recurrency dives for Special Tactics operators. The training was the first time the Air Force has been certified to conduct closed-circuit diving. Note: Names and faces have been left out due to mission requirements.
