    Iowa National Guard derecho cleanup

    CEDAR RAPIDS, IA, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2020

    Video by Capt. Kevin Waldron 

    135th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 734th Regional Support Group and the 185th Air Refueling Wing deployed nearly 200 Soldiers and Airmen to eastern Iowa to help emergency management crews clear and remove debris from the devastating Aug. 10 derecho.

    Date Taken: 08.18.2020
    Date Posted: 08.18.2020 16:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 763897
    VIRIN: 200818-Z-XX000-001
    Filename: DOD_107949431
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: CEDAR RAPIDS, IA, US 
    cleanup
    Iowa
    power lines
    trees
    debris
    Iowa national guard
    National Guard
    Cedar Rapids
    derecho

