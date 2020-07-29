Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Norfolk District navigation support installs SAV oyster reef signage

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2020

    Video by Andria Allmond 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk District

    Members of the Norfolk District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Navigation Support Section placed safety signage near First Landing State Park, Broad Bay, Virginia Beach, Virginia, July 29, 2020. The team installed signs that identify the location of the oyster reefs, as well as safe passage for boaters around the reefs as part of the Lynnhaven River Basin Ecosystem Restoration Program - a three-part, symbiotic habitat restoration, which may positively impact the health of the Chesapeake Bay. (U.S. Army video by Andria Allmond)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2020
    Date Posted: 08.18.2020 16:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 763888
    VIRIN: 200729-A-SO401-2001
    Filename: DOD_107949160
    Length: 00:06:01
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 
    USACE
    Virginia
    Virginia Beach
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    oysters
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers North Atlantic Division
    Lynnhaven River
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Norfolk District
    First Landing State Park
    Broad Bay
    USACE NAD
    USACE NAO
    navigation support
    Lynnhaven River Basin Ecosystem Restoration Project

