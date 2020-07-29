Norfolk District navigation support installs SAV oyster reef signage

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the Norfolk District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Navigation Support Section placed safety signage near First Landing State Park, Broad Bay, Virginia Beach, Virginia, July 29, 2020. The team installed signs that identify the location of the oyster reefs, as well as safe passage for boaters around the reefs as part of the Lynnhaven River Basin Ecosystem Restoration Program - a three-part, symbiotic habitat restoration, which may positively impact the health of the Chesapeake Bay. (U.S. Army video by Andria Allmond)