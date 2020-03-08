This Is Test - Episode 1 - Chief Master Sergeant Ian Eishen

Sit down with the Command Chief of Edwards Air Force Base and learn what the Air Force is doing for the War Fighter.
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2020 15:36
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|763887
|VIRIN:
|200817-F-CX679-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107949159
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|EDWARDS, CA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT