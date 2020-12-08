August is 'Anti-Terrorism' awareness month, dedicated to bringing awareness to the threat and effects of terrorism. Red flags are suspicious behaviors of people, which warn others of potential danger and terrorist activities. The U.S. Marine Corps operates to defend networks, systems and the information environment against terrorism while building domestic and international support, potentially affecting adversarial audiences to create favorable conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps Motion Graphic by Pfc. Kellen Medina) (This product was made using Adobe After Effects and Adobe Illustrator)
This work, Red Flags in Behaviors: Terrorism, by Cpl Jonathan Hodges
