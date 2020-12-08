Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Flags in Behaviors: Terrorism

    UNITED STATES

    08.12.2020

    Video by Cpl. Jonathan Hodges 

    II MEF Information Group

    August is 'Anti-Terrorism' awareness month, dedicated to bringing awareness to the threat and effects of terrorism. Red flags are suspicious behaviors of people, which warn others of potential danger and terrorist activities. The U.S. Marine Corps operates to defend networks, systems and the information environment against terrorism while building domestic and international support, potentially affecting adversarial audiences to create favorable conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps Motion Graphic by Pfc. Kellen Medina) (This product was made using Adobe After Effects and Adobe Illustrator)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2020
    Date Posted: 08.18.2020 14:34
    This work, Red Flags in Behaviors: Terrorism, by Cpl Jonathan Hodges, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Antiterrorism
    USMC
    august
    military
    seesomethingsaysomething
    redflags

