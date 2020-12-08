Red Flags in Behaviors: Terrorism

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



August is 'Anti-Terrorism' awareness month, dedicated to bringing awareness to the threat and effects of terrorism. Red flags are suspicious behaviors of people, which warn others of potential danger and terrorist activities. The U.S. Marine Corps operates to defend networks, systems and the information environment against terrorism while building domestic and international support, potentially affecting adversarial audiences to create favorable conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps Motion Graphic by Pfc. Kellen Medina) (This product was made using Adobe After Effects and Adobe Illustrator)