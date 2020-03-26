Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 24/7/365 Reservist

    DUKE FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2020

    Video by Daniel Maffett 

    919th Special Operations Wing/Public Affairs

    Footage from the 919th Special Operations Medical Squadron at Duke Field, Florida. (U.S. Air Force video by Dan Maffett)

    Date Taken: 03.26.2020
    Date Posted: 08.18.2020 21:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 763858
    VIRIN: 200326-F-UG919-1001
    Filename: DOD_107948997
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: DUKE FIELD, FL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 24/7/365 Reservist, by Daniel Maffett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical
    Reservist
    AFRC
    ReserveReady
    919SOW
    COVID-19
    CitizenAirCommandos
    919thSOW

