    DPG Women's Equality Day Interview with Captain Kristin Wolfe

    DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UT, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2020

    Video by Darrell Gray 

    U.S. Army Dugway Proving Ground

    Dugway Proving Ground interview with F35A Lightning II Demonstration Team commander Captain Kristin 'BEO' Wolfe in observance of Women's Equality Day.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2020
    Date Posted: 08.18.2020 12:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 763851
    VIRIN: 200818-A-RF501-473
    PIN: 200818
    Filename: DOD_107948917
    Length: 00:07:17
    Location: DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UT, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DPG Women's Equality Day Interview with Captain Kristin Wolfe, by Darrell Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Women's Equality Day
    F35A Lightning II
    Dugway Proving Ground
    Dugway Proving Ground Public Affairs
    Dugway Proving Ground Capabilities
    Kristin BEO Wolfe

