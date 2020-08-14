Horse Cavalry Detachment is seeking recruits!

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The First Team's Horse Cavalry Detachment is seeking new recruits! Troopers who are interested in joining this elite unit should contact their chain of command or the detachment for more information!