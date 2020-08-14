The First Team's Horse Cavalry Detachment is seeking new recruits! Troopers who are interested in joining this elite unit should contact their chain of command or the detachment for more information!
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2020 11:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|763839
|VIRIN:
|200814-A-UU257-791
|Filename:
|DOD_107948887
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|US
This work, Horse Cavalry Detachment is seeking recruits!, by PFC Tiffany Banks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
