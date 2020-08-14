Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Horse Cavalry Detachment is seeking recruits!

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.14.2020

    Video by Pfc. Tiffany Banks 

    Headquarters, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    The First Team's Horse Cavalry Detachment is seeking new recruits! Troopers who are interested in joining this elite unit should contact their chain of command or the detachment for more information!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2020
    Date Posted: 08.18.2020 11:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 763839
    VIRIN: 200814-A-UU257-791
    Filename: DOD_107948887
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Horse Cavalry Detachment is seeking recruits!, by PFC Tiffany Banks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Horses
    First Team
    recruiting
    Horse Cavalry Detachment
    Cav Charge
    HCD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT