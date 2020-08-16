In this week's edition of #ShareYourStorySunday, get to know Depot Sergeant Major Shantae Gordon. She speaks candidly about her favorite sport, the best breakfast cereal, and much more! Also a notorious prankster, SGM challenged the Public Affairs team to spot the difference on her uniform.
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2020 10:55
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|763819
|VIRIN:
|200818-A-TB732-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107948770
|Length:
|00:05:06
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Share Your Story Sunday - Sergeant Major Gordon, by Ryan Beilman and Danielle Weinschenk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT