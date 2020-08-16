Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Share Your Story Sunday - Sergeant Major Gordon

    UNITED STATES

    08.16.2020

    Video by Ryan Beilman and Danielle Weinschenk

    Tobyhanna Army Depot

    In this week's edition of #ShareYourStorySunday, get to know Depot Sergeant Major Shantae Gordon. She speaks candidly about her favorite sport, the best breakfast cereal, and much more! Also a notorious prankster, SGM challenged the Public Affairs team to spot the difference on her uniform.

