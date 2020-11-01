Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    932nd Airlift Wing Rifle Qual

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Brooke Spenner 

    932nd Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Citizen Airmen with the 932nd Airlift Wing participate in M-4 rifle qualification, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, August 8, 2020. Combat arms instructors provide classroom lessons and hands-on training to refresh Airmen’s weapon knowledge. The course sharpens their weapon systems skills and ensures optimal performance of the firearms they carry daily. (U.S. Air Force photo by SrA. Brooke Spenner)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2020
    Date Posted: 08.18.2020 10:07
    Category:
    Video ID: 763817
    VIRIN: 200808-F-MV819-1001
    Filename: DOD_107948710
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 932nd Airlift Wing Rifle Qual, by SrA Brooke Spenner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Citizen Airmen
    932nd Airlift Wing
    932ndAW

