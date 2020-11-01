Citizen Airmen with the 932nd Airlift Wing participate in M-4 rifle qualification, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, August 8, 2020. Combat arms instructors provide classroom lessons and hands-on training to refresh Airmen’s weapon knowledge. The course sharpens their weapon systems skills and ensures optimal performance of the firearms they carry daily. (U.S. Air Force photo by SrA. Brooke Spenner)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2020 10:07
|Category:
|Video ID:
|763817
|VIRIN:
|200808-F-MV819-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107948710
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 932nd Airlift Wing Rifle Qual, by SrA Brooke Spenner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT