    Detectives seek help finding pilot who flew under Mackinac Bridge

    ST. IGNACE, MI, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    In this video shot by the crew of a Coast Guard small boat in the Straits of Mackinac, the pilot of a small private plane flies under the Mackinac Bridge on June 28, 2020. The Michigan State Police and the Coast Guard Investigative Service are seeking information, images, or video from people who may have witnessed the event. U.S. Coast Guard video.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2020
    Date Posted: 08.18.2020 10:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 763815
    VIRIN: 200628-G-VB974-1001
    Filename: DOD_107948672
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: ST. IGNACE, MI, US 
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Detectives seek help finding pilot who flew under Mackinac Bridge, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    bridge
    plane
    Mackinaw
    Michigan State Police
    Straits of Mackinac
    CGIS
    Coast Guard Investigative Service
    Mackinac

