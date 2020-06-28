Detectives seek help finding pilot who flew under Mackinac Bridge

In this video shot by the crew of a Coast Guard small boat in the Straits of Mackinac, the pilot of a small private plane flies under the Mackinac Bridge on June 28, 2020. The Michigan State Police and the Coast Guard Investigative Service are seeking information, images, or video from people who may have witnessed the event. U.S. Coast Guard video.
Date Taken:
|06.28.2020
Date Posted:
|08.18.2020 10:41
Location:
|ST. IGNACE, MI, US
