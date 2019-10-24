Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard members volunteer at the historic CGC Lilac

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2019

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cory Mendenhall 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1 PADET New York

    Coast Guard Cutter Penobscot Bay crewmembers volunteer at the historic Coast Guard Cutter Lilac in New York City, Oct. 24, 2019. The crew is helping to restore the cutter, a former lighthouse tender, which now serves as a museum. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cory J. Mendenhall)

    Date Taken: 10.24.2019
    Date Posted: 08.18.2020 09:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 763812
    VIRIN: 191024-G-MR731-1001
    Filename: DOD_107948644
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 
    This work, Coast Guard members volunteer at the historic CGC Lilac, by PO2 Cory Mendenhall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NYC
    coast guard
    lighthouse

