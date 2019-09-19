Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard MSST and MSRT conduct security operations in Manhattan

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2019

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cory Mendenhall 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1 PADET New York

    Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team (MSST) New York members and members of the Maritime Security Response Team (MSRT) East conduct security operations at the Staten Island Ferry Terminal in Manhattan, Sept. 19, 2019. Both units utilize K-9 capabilities in their missions. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cory J. Mendenhall)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2019
    Date Posted: 08.18.2020 08:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 763806
    VIRIN: 190919-G-MR731-1001
    Filename: DOD_107948591
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard MSST and MSRT conduct security operations in Manhattan, by PO2 Cory Mendenhall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    security
    coast guard

