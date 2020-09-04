Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Chaplain's Thought- Rising Above Our Circumstances

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2020

    Video by Lester Finuf 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Chaplain Burson talks about rising above our circumstances.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2020
    Date Posted: 08.18.2020 07:36
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 763804
    VIRIN: 200409-F-JY552-001
    Filename: DOD_107948576
    Length: 00:03:19
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Maxwell AFB
    AETC
    Air University
    AU
    42 ABW
    Holm Center
    Air Force Chaplain Corp
    Chaplain’s Thoughts
    Capt. Burson

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT