KFOR RC-E supports Mitrovica school beautification alongside students

Kosovo Force Regional Command East supports Mitrovica school beautification alongside students

Soldiers from across KFOR RC-E's multinational task force volunteered to trim branches and collect garbage at the Elena Gjika school in the village of Tuneli i Parë/Prvi Tunel on Aug. 14, 2020.



Greek Liasion Monitoring Team "Kilo" 1 developed the community service project alongside other RC-E planners and the school's director ahead of the new school year. Liaison monitoring teams are responsible for working alongside community authorities and institutions in their respective areas of responsibility.



KFOR RC-E continuously supports institutions and communities in Kosovo to maintain positive relationships and contribute to a safe and secure environment.



(U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Melisa Washington)