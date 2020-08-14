Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KFOR RC-E supports Mitrovica school beautification alongside students

    MITROVICA, KOSOVO

    08.14.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Melisa Washington 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Kosovo Force Regional Command East supports Mitrovica school beautification alongside students
    Soldiers from across KFOR RC-E's multinational task force volunteered to trim branches and collect garbage at the Elena Gjika school in the village of Tuneli i Parë/Prvi Tunel on Aug. 14, 2020.

    Greek Liasion Monitoring Team "Kilo" 1 developed the community service project alongside other RC-E planners and the school's director ahead of the new school year. Liaison monitoring teams are responsible for working alongside community authorities and institutions in their respective areas of responsibility.

    KFOR RC-E continuously supports institutions and communities in Kosovo to maintain positive relationships and contribute to a safe and secure environment.

    (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Melisa Washington)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2020
    Date Posted: 08.18.2020 07:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 763803
    VIRIN: 200814-A-ZC383-112
    Filename: DOD_107948564
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: MITROVICA, ZZ 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, KFOR RC-E supports Mitrovica school beautification alongside students, by SSG Melisa Washington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

