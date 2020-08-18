U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121 conduct flight operations aboard Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Aug. 18, 2020. VMFA-121 is the first forward deployed Marine F-35B squadron, capable of providing close air support and conducting strike missions in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jackson Ricker and Lance Cpl. Katie Markwald)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2020 04:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|763797
|VIRIN:
|200818-M-XD610-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107948459
|Length:
|00:03:52
|Location:
|MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, F-35B Flight Operations, by LCpl Jackson Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT