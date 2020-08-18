Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35B Flight Operations

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    08.18.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jackson Ricker 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121 conduct flight operations aboard Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Aug. 18, 2020. VMFA-121 is the first forward deployed Marine F-35B squadron, capable of providing close air support and conducting strike missions in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jackson Ricker and Lance Cpl. Katie Markwald)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2020
    Date Posted: 08.18.2020 04:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 763797
    VIRIN: 200818-M-XD610-1001
    Filename: DOD_107948459
    Length: 00:03:52
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    TAGS

    Operations
    MCAS Iwakuni
    F35
    1st MAW
    Flight
    U.S. Marines
    F-35B
    Green Knights
    MAG-12
    VMFA-121

