U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Brandon Wegener gives a shout out back home to his family and the Texas Rangers.
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2020 02:46
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|763793
|VIRIN:
|200812-F-LP903-807
|Filename:
|DOD_107948402
|Length:
|00:00:13
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Rangers Shout Out, by Capt. David Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT