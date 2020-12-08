Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rangers Shout Out

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.12.2020

    Video by Capt. David Murphy 

    Special Operations Command Korea

    U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Brandon Wegener gives a shout out back home to his family and the Texas Rangers.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rangers Shout Out, by Capt. David Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MLB Greetings

