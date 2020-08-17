Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Villa Buddy/Wingman Check - August 2020

    MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2020

    Video by Candy C Knight 

    4th Air Force

    Chief Master Sgt. Cynthia Villa's buddy/wingman check for August 2020. Chief Villa is the Fourth Air Force command chief. (Video by Candy Knight; Music: www.bensound.com/royalty-free-music)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2020
    Date Posted: 08.17.2020 21:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 763779
    VIRIN: 200817-F-FX425-001
    Filename: DOD_107948204
    Length: 00:06:40
    Location: MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief Villa Buddy/Wingman Check - August 2020, by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Command Chief
    wingman
    4th AF
    Fourth Air Force
    4th Air Force
    4AF
    buddy check
    4th Air Force command chief
    wingman check

