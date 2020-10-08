Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    6th ESB and Pima DOT IRT

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Christopher England 

    Marine Forces Reserve

    Marines with 6th Engineer Support Battalion, 4th Marine Logistics Group, work alongside Pima County Department of Transportation employees as part of the Innovative Readiness Training program in Pima County, Ariz., Aug. 8, 2020. This IRT provides training opportunities to increase the Marines’ proficiency while benefiting the community via infrastructure construction and improvements. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christopher W. England)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2020
    Date Posted: 08.17.2020 21:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 763778
    VIRIN: 200816-M-UF994-1001
    Filename: DOD_107948192
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 6th ESB and Pima DOT IRT, by LCpl Christopher England, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

