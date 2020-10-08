6th ESB and Pima DOT IRT

Marines with 6th Engineer Support Battalion, 4th Marine Logistics Group, work alongside Pima County Department of Transportation employees as part of the Innovative Readiness Training program in Pima County, Ariz., Aug. 8, 2020. This IRT provides training opportunities to increase the Marines’ proficiency while benefiting the community via infrastructure construction and improvements. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christopher W. England)
