Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    XCTC 20-05 Platoon Attack 2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Asa Bingham 

    189th Combined Arms Training Brigade

    Michigan National Guard Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 125th Infantry Regiment, 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, conduct platoon attack training during XCTC 20-05, Camp Grayling, Michigan, August 17, 2020. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Asa Bingham)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2020
    Date Posted: 08.17.2020 19:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 763775
    VIRIN: 200817-A-BO313-649
    Filename: DOD_107948140
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: GRAYLING, MI, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, XCTC 20-05 Platoon Attack 2, by SSG Asa Bingham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    first army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT