XCTC 20-05 Platoon Attack 2

Michigan National Guard Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 125th Infantry Regiment, 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, conduct platoon attack training during XCTC 20-05, Camp Grayling, Michigan, August 17, 2020. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Asa Bingham)
|08.17.2020
|08.17.2020 19:48
|Package
|763775
|200817-A-BO313-649
|DOD_107948140
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|GRAYLING, MI, US
must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
