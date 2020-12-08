Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kansas City Royals – MLB Shout-Out – 1st Lt. Brice Kwiatkowski

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Solomon Navarro 

    9th Mission Support Command

    1st Lt. Brice Kwiatkowski's sports greeting to Loup City, Nebraska.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2020
    Date Posted: 08.17.2020 18:06
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 763742
    VIRIN: 300812-A-ZL172-1001
    Filename: DOD_107947880
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Hometown: LOUP CITY, NE, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kansas City Royals – MLB Shout-Out – 1st Lt. Brice Kwiatkowski, by SSG Solomon Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sports
    Shout out
    Honolulu
    MLB
    USARPAC
    Hawaii
    Fort Shafter Flats
    9th Mission Support Command
    Loup City
    We are the 9th
    TFO

