1st Lt. Brice Kwiatkowski's sports greeting to Loup City, Nebraska.
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2020 18:06
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|763742
|VIRIN:
|300812-A-ZL172-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107947880
|Length:
|00:00:12
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Hometown:
|LOUP CITY, NE, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Kansas City Royals – MLB Shout-Out – 1st Lt. Brice Kwiatkowski, by SSG Solomon Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT