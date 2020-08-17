Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Operations Center Operations

    CA, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Helen Miller 

    46th Military Police Command

    COVID Theater Hospital- Command and Control (C2), Joint Operation Center, David Grant USAF Medical Center, Fairfield, California. The team at the JOC consists of members of Task Force Center-West, members of the 1st Infantry Division, 60th Medical Group, and Army North. These Soldiers and Airmen work together as the command and control team during COVID-19 response efforts. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to states in need as well as the Federal Emergency Management Agency in support of the whole-of-America COVID-19 response. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Master Sgt. Helen Miller)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2020
    Date Posted: 08.17.2020 17:46
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Operations Center Operations, by MSG Helen Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DOD
    FEMA
    ARNORTH
    Northern Command
    TF 46
    COVID-19
    Task Force Center-West
    TF CW
    60th Medical Command
    Emergancy Management

