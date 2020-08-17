Arizona National Guard service members prepared and delivered boxes of groceries to area residents Aug. 17, 2020 at a local food bank in Queen Creek, Ariz. Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen continue to support food banks and other community needs during this state of emergency response.
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2020 17:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|763689
|VIRIN:
|200817-Z-RC891-028
|Filename:
|DOD_107947720
|Length:
|00:04:31
|Location:
|QUEEN CREEK, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Arizona National Guard continues to support food banks, by SSgt Dillon Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT