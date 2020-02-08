Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spacepower: Space Capstone Publication

    PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Justin Armstrong 

    U.S. Space Force Public Affairs

    Fewer than eight months after its creation, America’s newest military service published its first doctrine, the U.S. Space Force’s Space Capstone Publication, entitled Spacepower. The SCP embodies the Department of the Air Force’s continued commitment to establishing the Space Force in a manner that minimizes cost and bureaucracy and maximizes focus on space doctrine, training, and capability. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. JT Armstrong)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2020
    Date Posted: 08.17.2020 18:06
