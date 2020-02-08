Spacepower: Space Capstone Publication

Fewer than eight months after its creation, America’s newest military service published its first doctrine, the U.S. Space Force’s Space Capstone Publication, entitled Spacepower. The SCP embodies the Department of the Air Force’s continued commitment to establishing the Space Force in a manner that minimizes cost and bureaucracy and maximizes focus on space doctrine, training, and capability. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. JT Armstrong)
