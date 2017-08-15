Medical Education & Training Campus (METC): A Leader in Enlisted Military Medical Education

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/763685" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This video serves to educate and inform DoD medical leadership and the general public about the mission of METC and how they develop and train the enlisted medical force for the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard. This video is the full version; a shorter version was created specifically for METC’s website and social media sites and is also available.