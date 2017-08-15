Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medical Education & Training Campus (METC): A Leader in Enlisted Military Medical Education

    UNITED STATES

    08.15.2017

    Courtesy Video

    Medical Education & Training Campus

    This video serves to educate and inform DoD medical leadership and the general public about the mission of METC and how they develop and train the enlisted medical force for the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard. This video is the full version; a shorter version was created specifically for METC’s website and social media sites and is also available.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2017
    Date Posted: 08.17.2020 17:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 763685
    VIRIN: 200817-D-SC228-001
    PIN: 575297
    Filename: DOD_107947691
    Length: 00:05:39
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medical Education & Training Campus (METC): A Leader in Enlisted Military Medical Education, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Corpsman
    Medical Technician
    Medic
    METC

