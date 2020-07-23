1st Cavalry Division's GREYWOLF Brigade First to Receive New Abrams Tank

Troopers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, are first in the U.S. Army to receive the newest version of the Abrams Main Battle Tank, the M1A2 SEPV3, Fort Hood, Texas, July 23, 2020. The addition of the new tanks is a part of the GREYWOLF brigade's ongoing modernization that is set to enhance combat power within America's First Team during future large scale ground combat operation. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Calab Franklin)
|07.23.2020
|08.17.2020 17:16
|B-Roll
|763684
|200723-A-BT735-748
|4
|DOD_107947686
|00:11:15
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|KILLEEN, TX, US
|6
|2
|2
|0
