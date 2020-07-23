Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    1st Cavalry Division's GREYWOLF Brigade First to Receive New Abrams Tank

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2020

    Video by Sgt. Calab Franklin 

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division

    Troopers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, are first in the U.S. Army to receive the newest version of the Abrams Main Battle Tank, the M1A2 SEPV3, Fort Hood, Texas, July 23, 2020. The addition of the new tanks is a part of the GREYWOLF brigade's ongoing modernization that is set to enhance combat power within America's First Team during future large scale ground combat operation. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Calab Franklin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2020
    Date Posted: 08.17.2020 17:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 763684
    VIRIN: 200723-A-BT735-748
    PIN: 4
    Filename: DOD_107947686
    Length: 00:11:15
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    Hometown: KILLEEN, TX, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Cavalry Division's GREYWOLF Brigade First to Receive New Abrams Tank, by SGT Calab Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Tank
    Fort Hood
    Greywolf
    First Team
    3ABCT
    M1A2 SEPV3

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT