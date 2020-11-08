Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    (B-roll) Soldiers assigned to an Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force provide care at DHR Health in Edinburg, Texas

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TX, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Lange 

    Defense Department Support to FEMA COVID-19       

    Soldiers assigned to Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force - 7452, provide medical support to hospital staff at DHR Health, Edinburg, Texas. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency in support of the whole-of-America COVID-19 response. (U.S. Navy video by MC2 Christopher Lange / U.S. Army North Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2020
    Date Posted: 08.17.2020 16:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 763680
    VIRIN: 200811-N-HS500-0033
    Filename: DOD_107947566
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: TX, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, (B-roll) Soldiers assigned to an Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force provide care at DHR Health in Edinburg, Texas, by PO2 Christopher Lange, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Federal Emergency Management Agency
    U.S. Army
    Army Medicine
    USARNORTH
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT