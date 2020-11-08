Soldiers assigned to Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force - 7452, provide medical support to hospital staff at DHR Health, Edinburg, Texas. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency in support of the whole-of-America COVID-19 response. (U.S. Navy video by MC2 Christopher Lange / U.S. Army North Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2020 16:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|763680
|VIRIN:
|200811-N-HS500-0033
|Filename:
|DOD_107947566
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, (B-roll) Soldiers assigned to an Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force provide care at DHR Health in Edinburg, Texas, by PO2 Christopher Lange, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
