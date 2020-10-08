Lance Cpl. Manny was pinned August 10, 2020. Manny earned his rank with time in service, and good behavior
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2020 15:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|763677
|VIRIN:
|200810-M-HX572-153
|Filename:
|DOD_107947523
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Lance Cpl. Manny Promotion, by LCpl Cristian Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
